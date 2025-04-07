GRABADO el 07-04-2025

LEY PERMITE a la PNP USAR sus ARMAS DE FUEGO en casos de FLAGRANCIA Mirada de Fondo

La promulgación de la ley que permite a los policías usar sus armas en casos de flagrancia es analizada por Diana Seminario, en su videocolumna "Mirada de fondo" de este lunes 7 de abril.

Canal oficial del diario El Comercio de Lima, Perú.

LAPADULA rompe su SEQUÍA y anota DOBLETE con el SPEZIA en la SERIE B FleischmanEnLínea.

¿Qué puede SUCEDER con la ECONOMÍA GLOBAL en los PRÓXIMOS MESES? El Comercio.

CONTINÚA JUICIO CONTRA MARTÍN VIZCARRA POR PRESUNTOS PAGOS ILÍCITOS EN VIVO.

LEY PERMITE a la PNP USAR sus ARMAS DE FUEGO en casos de FLAGRANCIA Mirada de Fondo.

EE.UU. revela que más de 50 PAÍSES buscan NEGOCIAR ARANCELES El Comercio.

KIEV sufre NUEVOS ATAQUES tras NEGATIVA de PUTIN a una TREGUA El Comercio.

PAPA FRANCISCO tiene nuevo REENCUENTRO con fieles en plaza del VATICANO El Comercio.

ALIANZA LIMA 1 - 1 UNIVERSITARIO: opaco EMPATE en los MINUTOS FINALES Fleischman en línea.

PROTESTAS MASIVAS CONTRA TRUMP: miles en EE.UU. se manifiestan en las calles El Comercio.

REACCIONES de hinchas tras ALIANZA LIMA 1-1 UNIVERSITARIO DE DEPORTES El Comercio.

ARANCELES de TRUMP causan duro golpe para las BOLSAS DE VALORES GLOBALES El Comercio.

¿Cómo afectan los ARANCELES DE TRUMP al PERÚ y a la región? El Comercio.

Las 5 ISLAS a las DONALD TRUMP impone ARANCELES INSÓLITOS El Comercio.

EE.UU. obligado a REPATRIAR a migrante DEPORTADO por error administrativo El Comercio.

ESTER VENTURA, pionera en JOYERÍA PERUANA, recibe premio LEYENDA DE LA MODA El Comercio.

Además hoy día 07 de Abril en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Creación del distrito de Punta Negra

Semana de la lucha contra la Anemia

Día Internacional de Reflexión sobre el Genocidio cometido en Rwanda

Semana turística de Omate en el distrito de General Sánchez Cerro (Moquegua)

Creación del distrito de Punta Hermosa

Día Mundial de la Salud

