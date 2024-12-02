Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Noticias adicionales en Willax Televisión
Amor y Fuego - DIC 02 - 4/4 - DESPEDIDA | Willax
Willax en vivo - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - BETO A SABER - COMBUTTERS - 02/12/2024 | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 02 - ¡DEYVIS OROSCO VS. BILL OROSCO! SE DICEN DE TODO | Willax
Amor y Fuego - NOV 29 - 1/4 | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 02 - 2/4 - ¡DEYVIS OROSCO VS. BILL OROSCO! SE DICEN DE TODO | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 02 - 3/4 - EXAMIGA PERUANA DE "CHABELITA" REVELA AUDIOS | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 02 - ANA PAULA QUIERE TENER UN TERCER HIJO CON PAOLO | Willax
Amor y Fuego -DIC02-CUENTA QUE REPOSTEA ATAQUES PERTENECE A GRTE. DE ENTRETENIMIENTO DE PANAMERICANA
Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 02/12/2024 | Willax Televisión
Tu Mejor Tarde - DIC 02 - 1/3 - VERDADES Y MENTIRAS | Willax
Tu Mejor Tarde - DIC 02 - 2/3 - OYE MI CANTO | Willax
Willax en vivo - WILLAX NOTICIAS - 02/12/2024 | Willax Televisión
Tu Mejor Tarde - DIC 02 - 3/3 - DISTORSIONADOS | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 02 - 1/4 - TITULARES | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC02-AMIGA DE “CHIBOLÍN” SERÍA DESTITUIDA POR CAMBIAR A JUEZAS EN PROCESOS DE FARFÁN
Además hoy día 02 de Diciembre en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde el canal Willax Televisión en Youtube.