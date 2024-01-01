https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PL2Th6SP9ZqWEbYlFiIgnOq7sg5eOmUkgD
Universitario de Deportes goleó 4-1 a Sporting Cristal y es el líder del campeonato. El equipo de Fabián Bustos está más cerca de ser el ganador del Torneo Apertura. ¿La "U" logrará campeonar Todos los detalles en #BrutalidadDeportiva
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
GOLEADA MONUMENTAL: Hinchas de Universitario EFUSIVOS tras goleada sobre SPORTING CRISTAL https://youtu.be/jgir_85TiE0
Mbappé terminó abucheado por hinchas del PSG https://youtube.com/shorts/uuR32hfZLXY
Mira los https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PL2Th6SP9ZqWFDHbchgAxP-uxSTy1kGuPN de HOY
Envía tus denuncias por WhatsApp 941 000 000
SUSCRÍBETE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-B7Xv56uNRDkj0vC3QW8Cg
MÁS NOTICIAS http://larepublica.pe/
FACEBOOK https://facebook.com/larepublicape
X https://twitter.com/larepublica_pe
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/larepublica_pe/
TIKTOK https://tiktok.com/@larepublica.pe
#LaRepública
Líbero
Todos los videos desde el canal Líbero en Youtube.