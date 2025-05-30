GRABADO el 30-05-2025

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 30 - 2/3 - CARRIÓN, PADILLA Y MIRANDA EN MLE Willax

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion

facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv

Desde Willax Televisión

Willax Deportes - MAY 30 - 1/3 - ¿RIVEROS SE IRÁ DE LA "U"? Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAY 30 - 2/3 - LA BARRA OFICIAL DEL INTER EN WILLAX DEPORTES Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAY 30 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - 1/2 - ASÍ SE VIVE EL 87 FESTIVAL DE LA VENDIMIA SURCANA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - EL MEJOR CAFÉ RESTAURANTE DE BARRANCO Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - 2/2 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - EL 87 FESTIVAL DE LA VENDIMIA DE SURCO Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - CARTERAS "ESTILO BOLSA DE MERCADO" DESATAN LA POLÉMICA Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 30 - 1/3 - POLICÍA DE BRASIL TRAS LOS PASOS DEL "MONSTRUO" Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 30 - 2/3 - CARRIÓN, PADILLA Y MIRANDA EN MLE Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 30 - 3/3 - EL CANDIDATO PRESIDENCIAL DEL PPC Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 30 - ¿QUIÉN SERÁ EL CANDIDATO PRESIDENCIAL DEL PPC? Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - EL PERUANO QUE REDISEÑÓ LA WEB DEL VATICANO Willax.

Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - 30/05/2025 Willax.

Contra Corriente - MAY 30 - 3/3 - EL JUEZ QUE SE VICTIMIZA ANTE INMINENTE SANCIÓN Willax.

Además hoy día 31 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 30 - 1/3 - ¿RIVEROS SE IRÁ DE LA "U"? Willax

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 30 - 2/3 - LA BARRA OFICIAL DEL INTER EN WILLAX DEPORTES Willax

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 30 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - 1/2 - ASÍ SE VIVE EL 87 FESTIVAL DE LA VENDIMIA SURCANA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - EL MEJOR CAFÉ RESTAURANTE DE BARRANCO Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - 2/2 - DESPEDIDA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - EL 87 FESTIVAL DE LA VENDIMIA DE SURCO Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - CARTERAS "ESTILO BOLSA DE MERCADO" DESATAN LA POLÉMICA Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 30 - 1/3 - POLICÍA DE BRASIL TRAS LOS PASOS DEL "MONSTRUO" Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 30 - 2/3 - CARRIÓN, PADILLA Y MIRANDA EN MLE Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 30 - 3/3 - EL CANDIDATO PRESIDENCIAL DEL PPC Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 30 - ¿QUIÉN SERÁ EL CANDIDATO PRESIDENCIAL DEL PPC? Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 30 - EL PERUANO QUE REDISEÑÓ LA WEB DEL VATICANO Willax

video

Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - 30/05/2025 Willax

video

Contra Corriente - MAY 30 - 3/3 - EL JUEZ QUE SE VICTIMIZA ANTE INMINENTE SANCIÓN Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Semana Internacional de Solidaridad con los Pueblos de los Territorios No Autónomos

Semana Internacional de Solidaridad con los Pueblos de los Territorios No Autónomos

Día Nacional de la Solidaridad y de Reflexión en la Prevención de Desastres

Día Nacional de la Solidaridad y de Reflexión en la Prevención de Desastres

Inauguración del Cementerio Presbítero Maestro

Inauguración del Cementerio Presbítero Maestro

Día Mundial sin Tabaco

Día Mundial sin Tabaco

Terremoto en el Callejón de Huaylas (1970)

Terremoto en el Callejón de Huaylas (1970)

Día del Físico Peruano

Día del Físico Peruano

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es sábado, 31 de mayo de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

17º Lima
3.63
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo