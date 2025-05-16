Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - DISPARAN CASI 20 VECES A PAREJA FUERA DE TIENDA Willax
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - 4/5 - CAE "CUCHILLO", PRESUNTO ASESINO DE 13 MINEROS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - ESTUDIANTES TOMAN LA UNI Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - LO BUENO Y LO MALO DE LA MARCHA BLANCA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - 5/5 - HAYA NUNCA PUDO SER PRESIDENTE POR FFAA Y EL COMERCIO Willax.
Yo Caviar - MAY 16 - 1/1 - MASACRE DE MILITARES CREÓ VETO FFAA AL APRA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - 3/5 - DINA BOLUARTE ENVÍA CARTA NOTARIAL A CIRUJANO CABANI Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - CAYÓ "CUCHILLO" EN COLOMBIA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - 2/5 - DETONARON EXPLOSIVOS EN EL MERCADO UNICACHI Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - SEGUNDO DÍA DE "MARCHA BLANCA" EN NUEVO AEROPUERTO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - DISPARAN CASI 20 VECES A PAREJA FUERA DE TIENDA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - MENOR PIERDE PARTE DEL BRAZO TRAS DETONAR EXPLOSIVO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - EXTRANJEROS CAPTURADOS EN FLAGRANCIA PODRÍAN SER EXPULSADOS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - ASESINAN A HOMBRE TRAS DISCUSIÓN CON MUJER Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - DETONARON EXPLOSIVOS EN EL MERCADO UNICACHI Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - FAMILIA FUE VÍCTIMA DEL ROBO DE CAMIONETA Willax.
