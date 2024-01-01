https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PL2Th6SP9ZqWEO0bpvqoH_bcoVNZEVW6kO
La Junta Nacional de Justicia destituyó a Patricia Benavides como fiscal Suprema. Además, el congresista Paul Gutiérrez copió respuestas de Inteligencia Artificial para presentar un proyecto de ley, y también en #Grado5, entrevistamos al constitucionalista Heber Campos.
00:00 Intro
00:46 JNJ destituyó a Patricia Benavides
04:14 Declaran fundado pedido de la Procuraduría en caso contra Jorge del Castillo
06:52 Rafael Vela: decisión judicial brasileña no afectará al Perú
08:25 Congresista Paul Gutiérrez utilizó ChatGPT para elaborar proyectos de ley
10:10 Dina Boluarte busca blindaje del Tribunal Constitucional
12:00 Entrevista a Heber Campos sobre Dina Boluarte
21:23 Despedida
