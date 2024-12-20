 

Willax en vivo - WILLAX NOTICIAS - 20/12/2024 | Willax Televisión

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV 12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.tv/Programacion​

