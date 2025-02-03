Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Noticias adicionales en Willax Televisión
Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - 03/02/2025 | Willax
Entrometidos - FEB 03 - 1/3 - MIMY SUCCAR GANÓ DOS PREMIOS GRAMMY | Willax
Amor y Fuego - FEB 03 - 3/4 - SHAKIRA FUE LA GRAN ESTRELLA DE LOS PREMIOS GRAMMY | Willax
Willax Noticias - FEB 03 - BANDA CRIMINAL ATENTA CONTRA TOÑO CENTELLA | Willax
Willax Deportes - FEB 03 -JOSÉ CARABALÍ, REFUERZO DE UNIVERSITARIO: "VENGO A GANAR EL TRICAMPEONATO"
Un Día en el Mall -FEB 03 - 2/2 - JULIÁN ZUCCHI MÁS ENAMORADO QUE NUNCA DE ¿SU 'TOTÓ WASH'? | Willax
Entrometidos - FEB 03 - 3/3 - ¿SE PUEDES SER AMIGO DE TU EX? | Willax
Willax en vivo - ENTROMETIDOS: ¿SE PUEDE SER AMIGO DE TU EX? - 03/02/2025 | Willax
Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 03/02/2025 | Willax Televisión
Entrometidos - FEB 03 - 2/3 - MITOS Y VERDADES DEL AZÚCAR | Willax
Willax Deportes - FEB 03 - JEAN FERRARI OPINA SOBRE LLEGADA DE RODRIGO UREÑA A BELGRANO | Willax
Amor y Fuego - FEB 03 - 2/4 - ¡EL BESO DE JEFFERSON FARFÁN Y XIOMY KANASHIRO! | Willax
Willax en vivo - WILLAX NOTICIAS - 03/02/2025 | Willax Televisión
Un Día en el Mall - FEB 03 - 1/2 - PAMELA LÓPEZ Y CHRISTIAN DOMÍNGUEZ ALBOROTARON CUSCO | Willax
Amor y Fuego - FEB 03 - 4/4 - DESPEDIDA | Willax
Además hoy día 03 de Febrero en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde el canal Willax Televisión en Youtube.