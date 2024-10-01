 

Sander Alex: "Sin redes sociales no existes" | Lado B con Marli Pissani

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

#LadoB | Sander Alex nos cuenta su experiencia como músico en La Voz y comparte algunos chismes del ámbito musical. Además, revela secretos sobre un programa que utilizaba playback y cuenta con qué artistas ha realizado giras.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR 👇🏼👇🏼
▶️ Jorge Ferrand: "Paul McCartney, mi show más importante" https://youtu.be/6KLlciZS5NA
▶️ Sandro Ventura: “El humor tiene que ser políticamente incorrecto” https://youtu.be/SYMS8UU5i4A

📺 Mira los https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PL2Th6SP9ZqWFDHbchgAxP-uxSTy1kGuPN de HOY

📱Envía tus denuncias por WhatsApp → 941 000 000

🔔 SUSCRÍBETE → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-B7Xv56uNRDkj0vC3QW8Cg

📰 MÁS NOTICIAS → http://larepublica.pe/
📍 FACEBOOK → https://facebook.com/larepublicape
📍 X → https://twitter.com/larepublica_pe
📍 INSTAGRAM → https://instagram.com/larepublica_pe/
📍 TIKTOK→ https://tiktok.com/@larepublica.pe
📍 WHATSAPP → https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va53wfSDp2Q5gaRw5i3e
#LaRepública

Adem�s hoy dia 10 de Octubre en el calendario del Per�.

M�s videos de

La República - LR+

Todos los videos desde el canal La República - LR+ en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos