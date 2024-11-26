🗣️ Roberto de la Tore, presidente de la Cámara de Comercio de Lima, sostiene que tienen que "trabajar en los grandes problemas que tiene el país". Además, sostiene que "el próximo año se tiene que generar más inversión privada".
Se inauguró el CADE Ejecutivos 2024 en Arequipa #ECONOMIAXTODOS #CADExRPP | ENTREVISTA
Además hoy día 27 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.
