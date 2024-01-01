La actriz cómica #PatriciaAlquinta revela de todo en el programa de la Chevez: 'Risas y salsa', Roxana Ávalos, su carrera como 'La Gata', su conflicto con Laura Bozzo, su sueldo con Don Francisco, el regalo xxx de su madre y más. Acomódate en tu asiento y disfruta un café con harto 'chimi chimi'.#trome #cafeconlachevez #entrevistas
00:00 INICIO
10:44 LA MOLESTABAN CON SUS BRAZOS EN RISAS Y SALSA
12:11 HIZO MÁS DE 60 PUNTOS CON RISAS Y SALSA
17:28 RECUERDA MOMENTOS CON ROXANA ÁVALOS
18:47 ROXANA ÁVALOS SE DESPIDIÓ DE ELLA EN FORMA DE PALOMA
31:03 ENTRENÓ CON JENNIFER LOPEZ
33:36 CÓMO LLEGÓ A ESTADOS UNIDOS CON LA GATA
43:09 LAURA BOZZO IMPIDIÓ QUE TRABAJE EN TELEMUNDO
47:14 GANABA MÁS DE 30 MIL DÓLARES EN UN DÍA CON DON FRANCISCO
52:18 PATRICIA ALQUINTA RECUERDA LA INFIDELIDAD DE SU ESPOSO
58:57 REVELA QUE USA JUGUETES SEXUALES
01:05:25 GRABÓ NOVELA CON MARIO CIMARRO EN TELEMUNDO
01:09:22 LA MALA EXPERIENCIA EN NOVELA MEXICANA
01:17:29 CAFÉS CARGADOS
