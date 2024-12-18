Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV 12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.tv/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Noticias adicionales en Willax Televisión
Willax en vivo - WILLAX NOTICIAS - 18/12/2024 | Willax Televisión
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - DIC 18 - 3/4 - POLICÍAS DETENIDOS CON CUESTIONADAS DECLARACIONES
Willax Noticias - DIC 18 - LIMA ES LA CIUDAD MÁS LENTA DE LATINOAMÉRICA | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - DIC 18 - 4/4 - ORDENAN LIBERACIÓN DEL GENERAL JUAN RIVERO LAZO | Willax
Tu Mejor Tarde - DIC 18 - 1/3 - ¿ADIVINA QUIÉN? | Willax
Willax Noticias - DIC 18 - ANUNCIAN PLAN DE SEGURIDAD PARA NAVIDAD EN GAMARRA | Willax
Willax Noticias - DIC 18 - LIMA ES LA CIUDAD MÁS LENTA DE LATINOAMÉRICA | Willax
Willax Noticias - DIC 18 - CAPTURAN A SUJETOS QUE ROBARON PAÑALES EN UNA FARMACIA | Willax
Willax en vivo - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - COMBUTTERS - 18/12/2024 | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - DIC 18 - 2/4 - CASTILLO ALVA REGRESA | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 18 - 2/4 - RAPHAEL SIFRE ACCIDENTE CEREBROVASCULAR | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - DIC 18 - GOBIERNO SOLICITA EXTRADICIÓN DE ELIANE KARP Y AVI DAN ON
Willax Noticias - DIC 18 - CAPTURAN A SUJETOS QUE ROBARON CELULAR EN PLENA PANAMERICANA | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - DIC 18 - 1/4 - GOBIERNO SOLICITA EXTRADICIÓN DE ELIANE KARP Y AVI DAN ON
Tu Mejor Tarde - DIC 18 - 3/3 - CAMINITO | Willax
Además hoy día 19 de Diciembre en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde el canal Willax Televisión en Youtube.