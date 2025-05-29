GRABADO el 29-05-2025

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DETONAN EXPLOSIVO EN TIENDA DE VENTA DE ROPA

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 3/5 - ADRIANZÉN PODRÍA VOLVER COMO EMBAJADOR EN LA ONU

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 4/5 - TOS FERINA ALCANZÓ LOS 650 CONTAGIADOS EN TODO EL PAÍS

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DESCUBRE MÁS DE 20 DESTINOS DEL PERÚ CON CRUZ DEL SUR

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 5/5 - PERÚ ACABA DE PERDER DOS ARBITRAJES QUE SALDRÁN CAROS

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - PERÚ EN ALERTA ROJA POR LA TOS FERINA

Yo Caviar - MAY 29 - 1/1 - 91 MILLONES CON KUNTUR WASI

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - VOLEIBOLISTA PERUANA EXIGE JUSTICIA TRAS ACCIDENTE

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DETONAN EXPLOSIVO EN TIENDA DE VENTA DE ROPA

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - EXTORSIONADORES INCENDIAN NEGOCIO DE MUEBLES

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - PODRÍAN HACER CAMPAÑA ELECTORAL DESDE EL CONGRESO

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DOS ROBOS EN MENOS DE 48 HORAS

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - ASESINAN A COLECTIVERO Y DEJAN CARTA EXTORSIVA

Camotillo El Tinterillo - MAY 28 - 1/1

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 2/5 - WASI MIKUNA YA TIENE NUEVO DIRECTOR EJECUTIVO

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - ATACAN CON EXPLOSIVO A SUPERMERCADO

Además hoy día 29 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Declaración de los Pantanos de Villa como zona reservada

Declaración de los Pantanos de Villa como zona reservada

Declaración del Parque Nacional del Manu como reserva natural

Declaración del Parque Nacional del Manu como reserva natural

Día del Empleado Público

Día del Empleado Público

Día Internacional del Personal de Paz de las Naciones Unidas

Día Internacional del Personal de Paz de las Naciones Unidas

Combate Naval de Pacocha

Combate Naval de Pacocha

Día Nacional de Vacunación

Día Nacional de Vacunación

