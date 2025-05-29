Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DETONAN EXPLOSIVO EN TIENDA DE VENTA DE ROPA Willax
Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Desde Willax Televisión
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 3/5 - ADRIANZÉN PODRÍA VOLVER COMO EMBAJADOR EN LA ONU Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 4/5 - TOS FERINA ALCANZÓ LOS 650 CONTAGIADOS EN TODO EL PAÍS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DESCUBRE MÁS DE 20 DESTINOS DEL PERÚ CON CRUZ DEL SUR Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 5/5 - PERÚ ACABA DE PERDER DOS ARBITRAJES QUE SALDRÁN CAROS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - PERÚ EN ALERTA ROJA POR LA TOS FERINA Willax.
Yo Caviar - MAY 29 - 1/1 - 91 MILLONES CON KUNTUR WASI Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - VOLEIBOLISTA PERUANA EXIGE JUSTICIA TRAS ACCIDENTE Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DETONAN EXPLOSIVO EN TIENDA DE VENTA DE ROPA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - EXTORSIONADORES INCENDIAN NEGOCIO DE MUEBLES Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - PODRÍAN HACER CAMPAÑA ELECTORAL DESDE EL CONGRESO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DOS ROBOS EN MENOS DE 48 HORAS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - ASESINAN A COLECTIVERO Y DEJAN CARTA EXTORSIVA Willax.
Camotillo El Tinterillo - MAY 28 - 1/1 Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 2/5 - WASI MIKUNA YA TIENE NUEVO DIRECTOR EJECUTIVO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - ATACAN CON EXPLOSIVO A SUPERMERCADO Willax.
Además hoy día 29 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.