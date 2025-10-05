GRABADO el 05-10-2025

¡MOMENTO DEL ADIÓS! Guerrero anunció la FECHA DE SU RETIRO del fútbol profesional

El final de la carrera de Paolo Guerrero podría estar más cerca que nunca. El destacado delantero de Alianza Lima habló sobre la fecha que tiene en mente para su retiro.


Enlaces Útiles
Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ

Desde Líbero

¿GOROSITO RENUEVA CON ALIANZA LIMA? Horas claves para conocer su CONTINUIDAD Líbero.

KEVIN SERNA rompe su silencio y afirma que su sueño siempre fue representar a su PAÍS NATAL Líbero.

ALIANZA LIMA VS ADIFFEM por LIBERTADORES: Hora y canal para ver el partido Líbero.

SERGIO PEÑA es AMPAYADO EN UNA DISCOTECA tras derrota de ALIANZA LIMA Líbero.

¿EN QUÉ FECHA puede salir CAMPEÓN UNIVERSITARIO? ALIANZA se DESPIDE del TÍTULO Líbero.

¡MUCHA FUERZA! Miguel Ángel Russo, DT de Boca Juniors, atraviesa delicado estado de salud Líbero.

¡ALZÓ LA VOZ! CEPPELINI deja MENSAJE tras DERROTA de ALIANZA LIMA en el CLAUSURA Líbero.

CERRO PORTEÑO SOL DE AMÉRICA: dónde y a qué hora ver por Copa Paraguay Líbero.

IVAN RAKITIC CONFIESA APODO DE ZAMBRANO EN SCHALKE DE ALEMANIA Líbero.

ERYC CASTILLO habla sobre el LIDERATO de UNIVERSITARIO en el CLAUSURA Líbero.

Se sinceran y hablan sin filtros sobre la trayectoria de Paolo Guerrero EnVivoLR.

UNIVERSITARIO VS JUAN PABLO II FECHA 13 TORNEO CLAUSURA LIGA 1 2025 Líbero.

ALIANZA LIMA VS ALIANZA UNIVERSIDAD FECHA 13 TORNEO CLAUSURA LIGA 1 2025 Líbero.

UNIVERSITARIO venció a JUAN PABLO II y se consolida como favorito a CAMPEONAR el CLAUSURA Líbero.

¡MOMENTO DEL ADIÓS! Guerrero anunció la FECHA DE SU RETIRO del fútbol profesional.

Además hoy día 08 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Líbero

video

¿GOROSITO RENUEVA CON ALIANZA LIMA? Horas claves para conocer su CONTINUIDAD Líbero

video

KEVIN SERNA rompe su silencio y afirma que su sueño siempre fue representar a su PAÍS NATAL Líbero

video

ALIANZA LIMA VS ADIFFEM por LIBERTADORES: Hora y canal para ver el partido Líbero

video

SERGIO PEÑA es AMPAYADO EN UNA DISCOTECA tras derrota de ALIANZA LIMA Líbero

video

¿EN QUÉ FECHA puede salir CAMPEÓN UNIVERSITARIO? ALIANZA se DESPIDE del TÍTULO Líbero

video

¡MUCHA FUERZA! Miguel Ángel Russo, DT de Boca Juniors, atraviesa delicado estado de salud Líbero

video

¡ALZÓ LA VOZ! CEPPELINI deja MENSAJE tras DERROTA de ALIANZA LIMA en el CLAUSURA Líbero

video

CERRO PORTEÑO SOL DE AMÉRICA: dónde y a qué hora ver por Copa Paraguay Líbero

video

IVAN RAKITIC CONFIESA APODO DE ZAMBRANO EN SCHALKE DE ALEMANIA Líbero

video

ERYC CASTILLO habla sobre el LIDERATO de UNIVERSITARIO en el CLAUSURA Líbero

video

Se sinceran y hablan sin filtros sobre la trayectoria de Paolo Guerrero EnVivoLR

video

UNIVERSITARIO VS JUAN PABLO II FECHA 13 TORNEO CLAUSURA LIGA 1 2025 Líbero

video

ALIANZA LIMA VS ALIANZA UNIVERSIDAD FECHA 13 TORNEO CLAUSURA LIGA 1 2025 Líbero

video

UNIVERSITARIO venció a JUAN PABLO II y se consolida como favorito a CAMPEONAR el CLAUSURA Líbero

video

¡MOMENTO DEL ADIÓS! Guerrero anunció la FECHA DE SU RETIRO del fútbol profesional

Todos los videos desde Líbero en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Festival ganadero y Ecoturístico Tierra Prometida del Pozuzo

Festival ganadero y Ecoturístico Tierra Prometida del Pozuzo

Semana Jubilar de Piura

Semana Jubilar de Piura

Día de la Educación Física en el Perú

Día de la Educación Física en el Perú

Día la Marina de Guerra del Perú

Día la Marina de Guerra del Perú

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Combate de Angamos

Combate de Angamos

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es miércoles, 08 de octubre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

17º Lima
3.45
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo