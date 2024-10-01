🔴 Este martes, se reanudaron los interrogatorios en el marco del juicio que se le sigue a Ollanta Humala. El expresidente negó haber recibido apoyo económico de Hugo Chávez o de la empresa Odebrecht.
Continúa informándote con ‘Noticias Tarde bajo la conducción de Omar Figueroa.
En TVPerú Noticias, el canal de todos los peruanos, te damos información actualizada sobre Perú, Latinoamérica y el mundo, incluyendo noticias nacionales, deportivas, culturales, económicas, tecnológicas y cobertura de actividades oficiales de la presidenta Dina Boluarte, del premier Gustavo Adrianzén y demás ministerios.
TVPerú Noticias, canal 7.3, fue lanzado el 3 de noviembre de 2013 a través de la televisión digital terrestre (TDT), como parte del múltiplex de TV Perú. Ofrecemos noticiarios locales, nacionales y mundiales, siendo el canal de televisión abierta peruano dedicado exclusivamente a las noticias.
Además hoy día 13 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.
