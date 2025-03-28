GRABADO el 29-03-2025

Willax Deportes - MAR 28 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion

facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv

Willax en vivo - ENTROMETIDOS: ¿ESTAMOS PREPARADOS PARA LOS TERREMOTOS? - 28/03/2025.

Willax Deportes - MAR 28 - 1/3 - ¡LA 'U' GANÓ, PERO PERDIÓ! Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAR 28 - 2/3 - ¡QUE VENGA RIVER PLATE! Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAR 28 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAR 28 - 1/2 - EXTORSIONADORES PIDEN HASTA 70 MIL SOLES Y FECHAS GRATIS.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAR 28 - 2/2 - "FORTE" LA NUEVA OBRA MUSICAL DE "VOCES DEL SOL" Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAR 28 - LOS NIÑOS CAMPEONES DEL MUNDIAL DE COROS Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAR 28 - EL MEJOR RESTAURANTE DE COMIDA FUSIÓN JAPONESA DE LIMA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAR 28 - JÓVENES PRODIGIO SON BECADOS POR LAS MEJORES UNIVERSIDADES DEL MUNDO.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAR 28 - 1/3 - TC ANULA CONDENA CONTRA CERRÓN POR CASO LA OROYA Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAR 28 - 2/3 - HABLA EL MANAGER DE "ARMONÍA 10 DE WALTHER LOZADA".

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAR 28 - 3/3 - TRAGEDIA EN REAL PLAZA: ¿Y LAS INDEMNIZACIONES? Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAR 28 - SEGUNDA MARCHA DE ARTISTAS CONTRA LA EXORSIÓN Y EL SICARIATO Willax.

Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - 28/03/2025 Willax.

Contra Corriente - MAR 28 - 2/2 - CRECE LA CARPETA FISCAL DE LA PRESIDENTA Willax.

Aniversario de la ciudad de Paita (Piura)

Día Internacional de Cero Desechos

Creación Política del departamento de Piura

Aniversario de la provincia de Ayabaca (Piura)

Día Internacional de la Trabajadora del Hogar

Gran Remate Carnaval Internacional de Tacna

