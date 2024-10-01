#Universitario oficializó la extensión del vínculo con Edison Flores y seguirá vistiendo la 'crema' para el 2025. Además, La Liga 1 oficializó el nuevo formato para el campeonato de 2025 y Franco Zanelatto dejaría #AlianzaLima para ir a Colo Colo.
