 

🔴 EDISON FLORES SE QUEDA EN UNIVERSITARIO PARA EL 'TRI' | NUEVO FORMATO EN LA LIGA 1 2025 | Líbero

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

#Universitario oficializó la extensión del vínculo con Edison Flores y seguirá vistiendo la 'crema' para el 2025. Además, La Liga 1 oficializó el nuevo formato para el campeonato de 2025 y Franco Zanelatto dejaría #AlianzaLima para ir a Colo Colo.

Enlaces Útiles 👇🏼
● Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
● Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
● Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
● Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
● Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ

Noticias adicionales en Líbero

MERCADO DE FICHAJES: Las últimas novedades de Alianza Lima, Universitario y Cristal | Líbero

MERCADO DE FICHAJES: ¿Qué jugadores llegan a Alianza Lima, Universitario y Cristal? | Líbero

🔴 ATLÉTICO MINEIRO VS BOTAFOGO EN VIVO ⚽ FINAL COPA LIBERTADORES 2024 | Líbero

ALIANZA LIMA anunció a NÉSTOR GOROSITO como su flamante ENTRENADOR para el 2025 | Líbero

Néstor Gorosito, nuevo DT de Alianza Lima #shorts

Alianza Lima, Universitario o Sporting Cristal: ¿Quién se está REFORZANDO mejor? | Líbero

LIGA 1: ¿Cómo se JUGARÁ el torneo en el 2025? | Líbero

🔴 EDISON FLORES SE QUEDA EN UNIVERSITARIO PARA EL 'TRI' | NUEVO FORMATO EN LA LIGA 1 2025 | Líbero

ALIANZA LIMA: ¿Cómo jugarán los íntimos al mando de NÉSTOR GOROSITO? | Líbero

RAÚL RUIDÍAZ cerró temporada: ¿Llega a UNIVERSITARIO? | Líbero

Así será el NUEVO FORMATO de la LIGA 1 2025 | Líbero

Liga 1: UNIVERSITARIO en búsqueda de un DELANTERO letal | Líbero

Néstor Gorosito es el nuevo entrenador de Alianza Lima #shorts

¡OFICIAL! Néstor GOROSITO es el nuevo entrenador de ALIANZA LIMA | Líbero

🔴 ALIANZA LIMA VA CON TODO POR EL ARQUERO VENEZOLANO | UNIVERSITARIO BUSCA SU GOLEADOR | Líbero

Además hoy día 14 de Diciembre en el calendario del Perú.

Más videos de

Líbero

Todos los videos desde el canal Líbero en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos